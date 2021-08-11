Cancel
Top Federal Drug Official Says Criminalization Creates Stigma And Harms Health Of Consumers

By Ben Adlin
marijuanamoment.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of the federal government’s top agency on drugs and health says ending harsh penalties around use would reduce harm and facilitate access to treatment. “Societal norms surrounding drug use and addiction continue to be informed by myths and misconceptions,” Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), wrote in an opinion piece for the health news website STAT last week. “Among the most harmful of these is the scientifically unfounded belief that compulsive drug-taking by individuals with addiction reflects deliberate antisocial or deviant choices. This belief contributes to the continued criminalization of drug use and addiction.”

