WORTHINGTON -- Jeff Linder is one of those kinds of football coaches who isn’t afraid to let his human side show. So when the veteran Minnesota West Community and Technical College mentor spoke last week about how the canceled 2020 college football season affected him, he breathed a sigh of relief that he’d been holding back for months. It was fairly early during his earnest preparations for the 2021 campaign when he began to feel that everything will be OK after all.