Pizza Hut is Testing Beyond Meat Vegan Pepperoni at 70 US Locations

Pizza Hut has plans to recommend pizzas based on the weather. Admittedly, these plans are still in the early stages of development, but they are the first that occurred to Tristan Burns, Pizza Hut's global head of analytics, to mention as they spoke to VentureBeat. The focus of the interview was Pizza Hut's investment in their in-house AI in which their algorithms would learn "a little bit about who customers are, where in the world they are, what the weather might be at their location, and then surface relevant product recommendations to them during their experience." Burns, however, was careful to emphasise that they were still building the capabilities to pull this off. Yet, it tells us what the intentions of the company are.