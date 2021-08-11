Cancel
Pizza Hut is Testing Beyond Meat Vegan Pepperoni at 70 US Locations

By Maxwell Rabb
thebeet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational pizza chain Pizza Hut is determined to inspire its customers to give plant-based protein a chance. The fast-food establishment just announced that it will roll out its new vegan pepperoni to nearly 70 locations across five US cities. The launch will be a limited-time offer to test the new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza. Pizza Hut’s culinary branch teamed up with vegan brand Beyond Meat to develop the soy-free, meatless pepperoni pizza. The vegan pepperoni is made from rice and peas, enhanced by a blend of spices to replicate the taste of traditional pepperoni.

thebeet.com

