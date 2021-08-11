Che Apalache's Joe Troop Pleads for Empathy in New Song 'Mercy for Migrants'

GRAMMY-nominated artist Joe Troop’s new album is coming August 20 on Free Dirt Records and Rolling Stone has the premiere on his first music video for the album. It’s for his song “Mercy for Migrants,” featuring roots music stars Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn. The song is Troop’s plea for empathy for those trying to cross the US border searching for a better life. The song and video were inspired by the haunting site of a cross in the desert marking the death of a 16 year old boy that Troop came upon while walking the desert to place water for migrants. “Human struggle is human struggle, and the idea of having families and children walking through this Sonoran desert,” Troop says, “when you step foot in it, it takes on new meaning because you see just how terrible that would be.”