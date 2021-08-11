Cancel
Goss Road center invites toddlers with open arms

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonya Prickett wants all parents on Redstone Arsenal to know about the benefits the Goss Road Child Development Center can provide for them and their little ones. Prickett, who has been the Goss Road CDC assistant director since 2019, said the facility currently has as many as 60 spots open for 12- to 36-month-old children, the “toddler” age group. The center serves children from the ages of six weeks to 5 years and is not only available for Soldiers and their families, but also for civilians and contractors who have access to the Arsenal.

