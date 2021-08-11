Here's What Happened on Star Trek: Lower Decks Last Season

“The more complex the mind, the greater the need for the simplicity of play.” – Captain Kirk, “Shore Leave”. Star Trek can be a complicated fandom, with a history of hundreds of storylines, philosophies and canonical quandaries for fans to endlessly puzzle over. It can be a challenge to keep all of it together, but sometimes making light of it can allow fans—new and old—to experience a greater comfort with the franchise and simply have fun with it. The talented Lower Decks cast gets the humor behind this show and they understand its impact on the franchise. That’s the secret behind Star Trek: Lower Decks: being bold and knowing how much the subject can take. Laughter begets play. The more laughter Lower Decks can inspire, the greater fans get to play with the franchise, extend its longevity, but most importantly, have fun.