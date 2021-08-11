Cancel
Houston, TX

Kick-start Halloween Season at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Houston

By HOTC Contributor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoustonians: Are you ready to start the Halloween Season? No better place than at the 13th Floor Haunted House!!!. The 13th Floor Haunted House is an attempt to explain the legend of the 13th floor and introduce you to the most horrifying haunted experience in Houston – the 13th Floor. The house offers several strange experiences, occurrences, oddities, walkthrough, etc. for you to make the experience horrifying and yet memorable. To know more, click here.

