McFarlane Toys Opens New Online Store, With One Exclusive. It’s been a while since a Spawn store existed online. But as of today, McFarlane Toys Store will become the new destination for collectors of the company’s action figures. Currently the store offers a selection of Spawn, DC, anime, and video game figures. And all of them at retail prices, which is a refreshing surprise. While there’s not much here a buyer can’t find in stores, LEGO-ish fans can score some less common Five Nights at Freddy‘s building sets. A couple of previously convention exclusive Spawn vinyls (no longer called “Turd Babies,” thankfully) show up too.