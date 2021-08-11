Cancel
Lawrence County, SD

Names Released In Lawrence County Fatal Crash

By KOTA Staff
KEVN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) – A Watertown man has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis. The incident occurred when John Kulp, 52, of Nemo S.D., the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, was travelling southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road. Kulp moved into the northbound lane in an attempt to pass a group of motorcycles. His pickup collided with a northbound 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle carrying two people. Both riders were thrown from their Harley-Davidson upon impact.

