Death penalty motion hearing in murder trial

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Westmoreland County District Attorney will seek the death penalty for a man accused of slaying a Penn Township couple at their home in May. Victor Steban is accused of shooting and killing Jake Erdeljac and his girlfriend Mara Casale in a days-long crime spree. (Photo: Robert Erdeljac) The 53-year-old was captured on Route 30 after a manhunt. He’s charged in connection with a slew of other crimes, including a fire at his own home and multiple drive-by shootings, one of which police say was targeting former national Pagan leader Dennis Katoona. Police say Steban also tried to carjack two men as officers were closing in on him. (Photo: Westmoreland County) At a preliminary hearing in June, Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck accused Steban of waiting for the couple to come home, saying he ambushed them and opened fire with an AR-15. “He was very blasé and unrepentant about what he had to do. He was going to get away with this crime, she may very well have prevented it by calling the police or identifying him,” said Peck.