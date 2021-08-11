Cancel
Death penalty motion hearing in murder trial

Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Convicted killer to represent self in officer's murder trial

A convicted killer will act as his own attorney in his upcoming trial for the death of an Orlando police officer in 2017. A judge granted Markeith Loyd's handwritten motion on Monday, court records show. The trial for the fatal shooting of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton is set for Oct. 8. Loyd faces the death penalty if convicted.
Westmoreland County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County DA To Seek Death Penalty For Victor Steban, Man Accused In Penn Township Double Murder

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Westmoreland County District Attorney will seek the death penalty for a man accused of slaying a Penn Township couple at their home in May. Victor Steban is accused of shooting and killing Jake Erdeljac and his girlfriend Mara Casale in a days-long crime spree. (Photo: Robert Erdeljac) The 53-year-old was captured on Route 30 after a manhunt. He’s charged in connection with a slew of other crimes, including a fire at his own home and multiple drive-by shootings, one of which police say was targeting former national Pagan leader Dennis Katoona. Police say Steban also tried to carjack two men as officers were closing in on him. (Photo: Westmoreland County) At a preliminary hearing in June, Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck accused Steban of waiting for the couple to come home, saying he ambushed them and opened fire with an AR-15. “He was very blasé and unrepentant about what he had to do. He was going to get away with this crime, she may very well have prevented it by calling the police or identifying him,” said Peck.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Hearing in murder case appeal continued

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A motion hearing for a Hutchinson man sentenced to at least 48 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge was continued Friday in Reno County Court after the defense attorney for Charles Logsdon failed to show up. Logsdon has filed a civil motion citing ineffective counsel.
Public SafetyPeople

Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow's Husband Who's Charged with Murder, Should Get Death Penalty: Prosecutors

Prosecutors in Idaho are seeking the death penalty against Chad Daybell, the religious doomsday author accused of murdering his stepchildren and his ex-wife. In May, Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Vallow's two children, Joshua (J.J.) Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Winchester murder trial begins today

WINCHESTER — Quadell Alik Grimes, who told police he fatally shot Kevin Michael Riley last year in self-defense, later said the two had a long-running feud partially related to “drug turf.”. That’s what Shane Eugene Bowling, a former cell mate of Grimes, will testify to in Grimes’ murder trial, according...
Madison County, INPosted by
The Herald Bulletin

Mistrial granted in murder trial

ANDERSON — A judge has granted a mistrial in a murder case, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating reports that people were speaking to jurors to determine if any criminal charges will be filed, according to the prosecutor’s office. Jurors were already selected in the murder trial of...
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

Sherman murder suspect facing trial

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- On August 27th, 2020, Sherman police responded to a gunfire at the Country Village Apartments off of FM 1417. When officers arrived on scene, they found 58-year-old Stephen Obor shot in the head. At the scene, police arrested 30-year-old Lindsley Cravens of Denison, who confessed to...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Benjamin Gonzalez murder trial begins

Thorough questioning of potential jurors was the highlight of the first day of the trial of a Mason City man charged with first degree murder. Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez, 39, faces first-degree murder charges for his alleged role in the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston in March. Witnesses say Gonzalez...
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Knight murder trial to be moved

YOUNGSTOWN — The aggravated murder trial of Lavontae Knight scheduled to begin Monday has been postponed, and a new date has yet to be selected. Specific reasons for the delay were not given in a court entry from Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. On Friday, Knight’s attorney, David Betras, filed a motion asking for identification testimony of an eyewitness to be excluded from the case.
LawFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Jury selection begins in murder trial

Jury selection began today in a trial for a woman who claims she acted in self-defense when she fatally shot a man 1 1/2 years ago. Kennisha Jackson, 20, is charged with murder and using a gun in the Jan. 14, 2020, shooting that killed 19-year-old Diquan Meriwether. This is...
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Alleged Child Murderer Chad Daybell Could Get the Death Penalty in Idaho

It wasn't hard to see this coming if you've been following all the news coverage and TV specials covering the disappearance and deaths of two young Idaho kids. Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow were first reported as missing in September of 2019, not long after their mother, Lori Vallow, had married Chad Daybell. The bodies of the two children were later found buried on property owned by Chad Daybell in Idaho. Now, prosecutors have announced that they plan to seek the death penalty for Daybell.
Brownsville, TXmyrgv.com

New judge to hear case; Capital murder trial set for September

The trial of three men accused in the Nov. 2, 2020, shooting death of Adela Gonzalez Martinez in Brownsville has been transferred to another state District Court. Judge Janet Leal, of the 103rd state District Court, was to preside over the capital murder case brought against Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez, Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez and Charly Angel Carillo Torres, but court documents revealed that 138th state District Judge Gabriela Garcia will now hear the case because Leal signed a search warrant in the capital murder case.

