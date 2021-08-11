Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Supports Database that Tracks Health Equity Implications of State COVID-19 Policies
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Supports Database that Tracks Health Equity Implications of State COVID-19 Policies. Rapid response is synonymous with moments of crisis. From first responders to communication experts, responding quickly to a crisis is critical for community health and well-being. But what about rapid response research?. COVID-19 has epitomized...philanthropynewyork.org
Comments / 0