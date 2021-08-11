Cancel
Public Health

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Supports Database that Tracks Health Equity Implications of State COVID-19 Policies

 8 days ago

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Supports Database that Tracks Health Equity Implications of State COVID-19 Policies. Rapid response is synonymous with moments of crisis. From first responders to communication experts, responding quickly to a crisis is critical for community health and well-being. But what about rapid response research?. COVID-19 has epitomized...

Atlanta, INmunciejournal.com

HHS Public Health and Medical Experts Statement on COVID-19 Booster Shots

ATLANTA. Georgia—Today, public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the following statement on the Administration’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots for the American people. The statement is attributable to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Kettering Health updates visitor policy to prevent further spread of COVID-19

MIAMI VALLEY — Kettering Health announced on Monday changes to its visitor policy in effort to limit the further spread of COVID-19. The health system says current patients and patients coming for an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or outpatient procedure will be allowed one visitor at a time. The change will take effect...
California Stateoc-breeze.com

State issues new Health Order, OC Health Care Agency launches COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Engagement Program

On August 11, the California State Public Health Officer issued a new health order that all public and private schools serving students in transitional kindergarten through grade 12 must verify COVID-19 vaccine status of all workers. The order does not apply to home schools, childcare or higher education. The State issued the order in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, with the Delta variant, which is twice as contagious as the original virus, being the most common variant causing new infections in California.
Sacramento, CAledger.news

Sutter Health Announces New COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for Workforce

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To help protect its patients, workforce and communities from the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, not-for-profit Sutter Health today announced a new policy requiring its workforce to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30, 2021. “Our integrated network has a shared commitment to protecting the health...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

SSM Health updates visitor policy following spike in COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Following a spike in COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma, SSM Health has updated its visitor policy and is encouraging Oklahomans to get vaccinated. Masks are required at all times, including in patient and procedure rooms. All entrants are subject to screening. Patients are welcome to designate one...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Political and health experts say states may mandate COVID-19 vaccine

The debate continues regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Health and political experts said it can happen, and it has happened in the past. Youngstown State University Professor of Politics and International Relations, Dr. Paul Sracic, said it's in the hands of the government on the state level to make these decisions for the general public.
Public HealthSeattle Times

Food-assistance policy: ‘A health-equity lens’

Systemic racism in the U.S. creates health care disparities that have long impacted the Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) community, and COVID-19 has made them worse. Our community faces challenges accessing healthy, affordable foods, while battling chronic diseases that lifelong good nutrition can prevent. Improving the Thrifty Food...
Health Serviceswpsdlocal6.com

Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital updates visitor policy amid COVID-19 surge

PADUCAH– Beginning Thursday, visitation in non-COVID-19 units at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital will be limited to one visitor at a time. The updated visitation policy includes the following rules:. Inpatients may have one individual, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian, accompany them for emotional well-being and care. Overnight stays will be considered on...
Hackensack, NJfdu.edu

Updated COVID-19 Policies

FDU remains very optimistic about the fall semester which begins on August 23, and we are looking forward to welcoming our students to campus for in-person courses, an active residence hall experience, and an exciting calendar of events. At the same time, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a...
ScienceUN News Centre

UN health agency urges support for new COVID-19 origins studies

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged all countries “to put differences aside” in order to speed up efforts to understand where and how the COVID-19 virus started – including the unproven suggestion that it was manufactured in a laboratory. The move, announced late on Thursday, comes after a joint...

