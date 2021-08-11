Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Supports Database that Tracks Health Equity Implications of State COVID-19 Policies

On August 11, the California State Public Health Officer issued a new health order that all public and private schools serving students in transitional kindergarten through grade 12 must verify COVID-19 vaccine status of all workers. The order does not apply to home schools, childcare or higher education. The State issued the order in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, with the Delta variant, which is twice as contagious as the original virus, being the most common variant causing new infections in California.