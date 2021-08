Wyrd Games, the game design company best known for its wargames Malifaux and The Other Side as well as its role-playing game system Through The Breach, has announced its next big expansion for the world of Malifaux in the form of an additional rulebook for its game. Malifaux Burns is a book detailing 54 new titles for Master models as well as some more unconventional models that can be taken by various leaders in the game. Its release date is October of this year, but will also be available during GenCon 2021.