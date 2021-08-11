William T. Grant Foundation Announces Support for Research on Reparations for Black American Descendants of Enslaved Persons

The National Center for Family Philanthropy limits attendance to private and family foundation staff and trustees only.*. Philanthropic purpose, impact, and perpetuity are on the minds of giving families more than ever before. Many are reconsidering the lifespan of their giving effort with a fresh lens as community needs increase and the sector evolves. Yet the opportunities of limited lifespan are often not clear or not fully understood, and neither are the potential challenges. In this webinar, hear lessons learned from foundation executives who are leading their foundations through implementing the decision to have a limited lifespan and why giving families should reflect more critically on perpetuity. Panelists will share reflections on how being a limited lifespan foundation influences all aspects of the foundation’s operations and share insights from the upcoming GVSU publication Limited Life Foundations: Lessons from a CEO Peer Group.