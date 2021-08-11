William T. Grant Foundation Announces Support for Research on Reparations for Black American Descendants of Enslaved Persons
William T. Grant Foundation Announces Support for Research on Reparations for Black American Descendants of Enslaved Persons. In what may be a historic first for a national foundation, the William T. Grant Foundation today announced a $300,000 grant to the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University for research on the feasibility of paying reparations to Black American descendants of enslaved persons. The project, “Making Black Reparations in America,” will be led by Cook Center director William A. Darity Jr.philanthropynewyork.org
Comments / 0