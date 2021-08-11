John Lewis mural is befitting of unifying Central Terminal project.
It was while visiting the Central Terminal a couple of days ago that I finally got a chance to check out artist Edreys Wajed’s mural of late congressman John Lewis, who is considered a civil rights icon. Viewing the mural, at a time when there is so much excitement surrounded the East Side (with the announcement of the unveiling of the CT’s master plan), I couldn’t help but feel hope for a more unified city.www.buffalorising.com
