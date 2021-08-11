Cancel
Jacksonville, TX

Volleyball: Jacksonville loses in 3 at Marshall

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 7 days ago
Source - Metro Creative Connection

MARSHALL — The 2021 volleyball season opened on a bit of a sour note for Jacksonville on Tuesday evening.

The Maidens traveled to Marshall where the Lady Mavericks dispensed the Maidens a 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-9) loss.

Maegan Holliday led the Maiden attack by collecting six kills. She also added eight digs to her night's work.

Ashley Freeney added three kills, three digs and a team-high 10 assists.

Varsity-newcomer Jazmyne White supplied two kills and a block.

Dig leaders for Jacksonville were Kristen Gonzalez (12) and Emily Ortiz and Claire Gill who had six apiece.

Finishing with two digs each was Kylee Carroll and Kaniah Anderson.

Tacarra Foreman tossed in a kill and a dig.

Jacksonville will play in the Palestine Lady Cat Tournament beginning on Friday.

SUB-VARSITY — Marshall also prevailed in two sets in the junior varsity match, edging the Maidens 25-19, 25-20 … Jacksonville's freshmen posted a 2-0 (25-8, 25-20) triumph over the Lady Mavs.

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
