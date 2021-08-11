Cancel
New York City, NY

Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund Announces Request for Proposals for COVID-19-related Arts & Mental Health Program

 8 days ago

Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund Announces Request for Proposals for COVID-19-related Arts & Mental Health Program. The Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund is a New York City-based private foundation whose grantmaking seeks to increase access and opportunity for all New Yorkers and to build healthy communities. Over the past 14 years, we have supported a range of programs addressing food insecurity, access to the arts, and public service. In 2018, we launched our Arts in Health initiative which supports organizations working on health issues that impact NYC communities and that utilize the arts as a tool for healing. The initiative highlights the value of multiple artistic disciplines, including visual art, dance, music, theater, and film, and focuses on three main health issues: mental health stigma, trauma, and aging-related diseases.

