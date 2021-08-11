United Hospital Fund Report Details How the American Rescue Plan Act Helps New Yorkers Maintain Affordable Health Coverage
United Hospital Fund Report Details How the American Rescue Plan Act Helps New Yorkers Maintain Affordable Health Coverage. NEW YORK, NY—August 04, 2021—The sweeping American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed by President Biden on March 11, 2021, provides help affording health insurance to New Yorkers who lost their jobs or job-based health coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a HealthWatch brief released by United Hospital Fund (UHF) today.philanthropynewyork.org
