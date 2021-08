A gun buy-back community event will be held in Utica on Saturday, Aug. 21, hosted by the New York State Attorney General’s Office. The event will be held at the Utica Recreation Center at 220 Memorial Parkway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. People will receive $250 for assault weapons, $150 for handguns, $75 for rifles and shotguns and $25 for non-working and antique firearms, officials said.