Connie E. (Smith) Thaler

Connie E. Thaler, 64, of Rome, passed away at home on Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born in Rome on August 22, 1956, a daughter of James C. and Barbara (Burns) Smith. Connie graduated with an Associates degree in Applied Science from St. Elizabeth’s college of nursing with high honors, and started her career as a RN. She was employed at the DDSO, Masonic Care, Stonehedge, and Rome Memorial Hospital. Throughout her entire career, she held two jobs to provide for her family. This experience led Connie to dedicating a major portion of her life to taking care of anyone close to her who became ill. After her retirement, she could be found often traveling to Cocoa Beach, Florida with friends.