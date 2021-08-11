Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi to seek second term in 2022

By Alice Yin, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZX5M_0bOYqy7K00
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi conducts a video conference with a group, including two Chicago aldermen, at his home office in Oak Park on Jan. 28, 2021. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

First-term Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi, a progressive who took office in 2018 following a successful campaign to oust embattled Democratic insider Joe Berrios, announced Wednesday he’ll run for reelection next year.

Kaegi, whose office determines residential and commercial values in the county’s property tax process, was joined by a slate of backers including Democratic U.S. Reps. Chuy Garcia, Marie Newman and Robin Kelly as well as several progressive-minded aldermen and county commissioners, in making his announcement Wednesday morning.

“Over my past term, we’ve continued our fight to bring transparency and equity to a rigged system that put favoritism above fairness,” Kaegi said during a news conference in South Shore. “We got right to work and fixed the corruption and unfairness of the last administration.”

“All of this has contributed to eliminating distortions and biases in assessments so that our tax base is becoming more equitable,” he said.

Kaegi was an unexpected winner when Berrios conceded in the 2018 Democratic primary. The longtime assessor’s loss followed the publication of “ The Tax Divide ,” a series by the Tribune and ProPublica Illinois that found assessments under Berrios shifted an outsized portion of the property tax burden from the wealthy to the poor.

After taking office, Kaegi replaced most of Berrios’ top staffers and implemented multiple changes in the property tax assessment process, but not without criticism. Some in the development community say he is scaring investors away from commercial developments following a round of assessments in 2019 that shifted some tax burden from homes to businesses in the northern portion of the county.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

An investigation by the Sun-Times this year also reported his office made numerous errors in calculating tax breaks intended for low-income seniors, sparking a lengthy standoff with the clerk and treasurer’s office, but Kaegi has attributed the problem to policies from “previous administrations” and said the mistakes were fixed.

ayin@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 1

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Oak Park, IL
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Cook County, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Kelly
Person
Marie Newman
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assessor#Propublica#Democratic#Propublica#The Sun Times#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Illinois court sides with transgender woman in her 10-year battle with Hobby Lobby over the right to use the women’s restroom at work

There’s a woman’s restroom at the East Aurora Hobby Lobby where Meggan Sommerville works, but for 10 years, she’s been barred from using it because she is transgender. She has had to punch out of work and cross a parking lot in the rain or snow to access the bathroom at a fast-food restaurant, she said. She has used the men’s room, which is shared by both employees and customers. She has ...

Comments / 1

Community Policy