Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Amtrak to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

By Sarah Freishtat, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Kr1o_0bOYqwLs00
An Amtrak conductor guide Michigan travelers to their corresponding cars minutes before leaving Union Station, Friday Nov. 13, 2020. Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune

Amtrak will require all employees and contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a company advisory issued by CEO Bill Flynn Wednesday.

Employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, meaning it has been at least two weeks since they received all required doses. New hires as of Oct. 4 must show proof they are fully vaccinated before their first day of work, according to the memo.

Employees who have not provided documentation of their full vaccination status will be required to submit negative COVID-19 test results weekly. They can request medical or religious exemptions.

“Many employees have shared reasons why they are apprehensive about getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Flynn said in the memo. “We understand those concerns, and encourage everyone to consult with a medical professional and seek out facts from reputable sources.”

Amtrak’s companywide vaccination rate is more than 50%, spokesman Marc Magliari said.

Amtrak has also restored pay protection for fully vaccinated employees who might need to quarantine after testing positive for a breakthrough case of the virus, according to the memo. Unvaccinated employees required to quarantine because they are close contacts with someone who has contracted the virus can receive excused absences, but their pay will not be protected.

Amtrak also pushed its return-to-worksite date from Sept. 13 to Nov. 1.

“This extension of the return date is prudent due to the rise in the delta variant across the country, and it will allow time for more employees to get vaccinated,” Flynn said in the memo.

Still, Amtrak encouraged employees to return sooner “if they are comfortable doing so because our presence makes a difference,” according to the memo.

Masks are required at all train facilities and offices, regardless of vaccination status.

“While we recognize this is a personal decision for each of us, we are confident it is in the long-term best interest for our colleagues, our customers and our company,” Flynn said in the memo.

Amtrak has about 2,000 employees in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, with about half of them in Illinois.

sfreishtat@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 2

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Flynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Union Station#Chicago Tribune Amtrak#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
FOXBusiness

Federal judge throws out US approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project

A federal judge on Wednesday reversed the U.S. government's approval of ConocoPhillips' planned $6 billion Willow oil development in Alaska, citing problems with its environmental analysis, according to court documents. The ruling is a fresh blow to a massive drilling project that Alaskan officials hoped would help offset oil production...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport. President Joe Biden and his...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022

The current federal requirement that Americans wear masks on public transportation will remain in effect until at least early next year, the Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday. "TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022," the agency said in a statement to CBS News. "The purpose of TSA's...

Comments / 2

Community Policy