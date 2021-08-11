Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

Lewis & Clark Public Health plans drive-thru vaccine clinic

By Jonathon Ambarian
Posted by 
KTVH
KTVH
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsfGa_0bOYqoXI00

Lewis and Clark Public Health will be holding a drive-thru mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Helena Saturday, Aug. 14, as case numbers in the area continue to rise.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the St. Peter's Health Medical Group parking lot, at 2550 Broadway. It will be open to anyone 12 and older, and no appointment is necessary.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Those 17 and younger can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, and they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Masks will be required on site.

Last week, LCPH announced that Lewis and Clark County had reached a "high level" of community transmission of COVID-19, as determined by the CDC. As of Wednesday, Public Health reported 144 active COVID cases in the county. Leaders said 92% of the county's new cases between July 26 and Aug. 2 were in unvaccinated people.

LCPH says 37,235 people in Lewis and Clark County have received at least one dose of the vaccine -- about 63% of the eligible population.

You can find more information about this clinic and other vaccination locations here .

Comments / 1

KTVH

KTVH

988
Followers
387
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Montana Vaccines
Helena, MT
Health
Lewis And Clark County, MT
Health
Helena, MT
Vaccines
County
Lewis And Clark County, MT
City
Helena, MT
Lewis And Clark County, MT
Government
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Drive Thru#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy