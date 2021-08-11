Lewis & Clark Public Health plans drive-thru vaccine clinic

Lewis and Clark Public Health will be holding a drive-thru mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Helena Saturday, Aug. 14, as case numbers in the area continue to rise.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the St. Peter's Health Medical Group parking lot, at 2550 Broadway. It will be open to anyone 12 and older, and no appointment is necessary.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Those 17 and younger can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, and they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Masks will be required on site.

Last week, LCPH announced that Lewis and Clark County had reached a "high level" of community transmission of COVID-19, as determined by the CDC. As of Wednesday, Public Health reported 144 active COVID cases in the county. Leaders said 92% of the county's new cases between July 26 and Aug. 2 were in unvaccinated people.

LCPH says 37,235 people in Lewis and Clark County have received at least one dose of the vaccine -- about 63% of the eligible population.

You can find more information about this clinic and other vaccination locations here .