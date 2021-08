Back when I worked in restaurants after college, people could have fairly accused me of being a cold and robotic waiter. I’ve finally found a server more deserving of that description than me. Inside the new Ameswell Hotel in Mountain View, Calif., the California-Mediterranean restaurant Roger opened with a pair of 75-lb. autonomous robots called Servi on the payroll and one more on the way. The restaurant—located a few miles from Google’s headquarters, as well as the NASA Ames Research Center—has used the 41-inch-tall robots since it opened a few weeks ago, but to this point doesn’t have them interacting with...