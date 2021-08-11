Cancel
Rickie Lee Jones :: Transmissions

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Music shapes us and fundamentally changes us. Once we have listened we do not stop. We do not ever recover from music. We will return again and again to the radio, the record store, the bedroom where girls listen to records all day.” That’s a quote from the Rickie Lee Jones’ new book, Last Chance Texaco. She joins us today on Transmissions from New Orleans to discuss the book and her experiences in California and Arizona in the ‘70s, when she became a huge star. Ahead of hitting the road on tour, Jones joins us to discuss her youthful and rebellious days in Phoenix, taking the stage at SNL, and scoring a massive hit with “Chuck E.’s In Love.”

Ricky Bridges

In loving memory of Ricky Bridges whose birthday was August 18, 1956. It’s full of beautiful things. And to send you all my love. You were my love of a lifetime and my soulmate forever. In this life and the next. Happy Birthday – My Love.
The Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings: Carter Replaced, Meet Finn's Mom Sierra Paxton Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will not be officiating the “SINN” wedding. Petri Hawkins Byrd will be marrying John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Plus, get ready to meet Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Sierra Paxton returns as Maxie.
Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
Nanci Griffith Has Passed

Nanci Griffith, a Grammy-winning self-described “folkabilly” singer and a Texas national treasure died today in Nashville. She was 68. Her cause of death was undisclosed in a statement from her manager. “It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,”
Ex-Suge Knight Capo Mob James Confidently Names Biggie's Killer

The 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. remains unsolved. While there have been multiple theories on who killed the Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, Mob James is certain he knows who fired the fatal shot. During an interview with VladTV, Suge Knight’s ex-capo is asked about that fateful night in Los...
The Real Reason Rob Lowe And Melissa Gilbert Broke Up

Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye ever since landing her career-defining role on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" in the early 1970s. The former child star grew up in a showbiz family — her grandfather, Harry Crane, was a comedy writer who helped to create "The Honeymooners," per Us Weekly, and her younger siblings, Jonathan and Sara Gilbert, both started acting as kids, on "Little House on the Prairie" and "Roseanne," respectively.
Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
Who is Finn's biological father?: Rumors from The Bold and The Beautiful!

The Bold and The Beautiful is one of the longest-running American TV soap operas today! The show’s popularity speaks for its 8,552 episodes, as recorded back on the 2nd of July 2021. The new tease for the forthcoming episodes teases the origin of John “Finn” Finnegan, portrayed by Tanner Novlan. As per the rumours and several spoilers, there is a revelation that Finn’s biological father might be Lance, played by Adam Huss.
Kiss drops David Lee Roth from tour

Kiss has made it known that they do not want to tour with David Lee Roth anymore. In a Rolling Stone interview, Kiss frontman, Gene Simmons said, “He was the ultimate frontman… And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime.”
Racquel Palmer Says Tyler Perry Billboard Led to Leading Role on TV Show

Racquel Palmer went from desperately pleading for Tyler Perry's attention to starring in one of his shows ... but she doesn't recommend her billboard tactics to others. The actress, famous for putting up a billboard to try and catch Tyler's attention, tells TMZ ... she has now landed a leading role in Tyler Perry's upcoming show, "All The Queen's Men," but they've never talked about the billboard and almost pretended like it never happened.
Jason Alexander Will Play a Pastor on ABC's 'The Conners' This Fall

Worlds are colliding: “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander will guest this upcoming season on “The Conners,” making him the latest 1990s icon to appear on the “Roseanne” sequel series. Alexander will appear in two episodes this season as “Pastor Phil,” described as “an unconventional cleric with a rebel past. He uses humor and unflinching honesty to spread the good word.” Viewers will be introduced to Pastor Phil when he’s a speaker at an AA meeting that Becky (Lecy Goranson) attends and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) joins in, looking for spiritual guidance. Season 4 of “The Conners” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on...

