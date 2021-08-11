Rickie Lee Jones :: Transmissions

“Music shapes us and fundamentally changes us. Once we have listened we do not stop. We do not ever recover from music. We will return again and again to the radio, the record store, the bedroom where girls listen to records all day.” That’s a quote from the Rickie Lee Jones’ new book, Last Chance Texaco. She joins us today on Transmissions from New Orleans to discuss the book and her experiences in California and Arizona in the ‘70s, when she became a huge star. Ahead of hitting the road on tour, Jones joins us to discuss her youthful and rebellious days in Phoenix, taking the stage at SNL, and scoring a massive hit with “Chuck E.’s In Love.”