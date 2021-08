The widely hailed bipartisan “infrastructure” bill (2,702 pages long) that passed the Senate this week, at a cost of $1.2 trillion, contains comparatively little funding—only about 23% ($548 billion)—for traditional “hard” infrastructure like roads, bridges, tunnels, ports, rail, highways, interstates, waterways, and the electric grid. Instead, the large majority of the bill’s funding will be used for so-called “green energy” projects—including those contained in the Green New Deal—and entitlement spending. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that this bill would increase federal deficits by $256 billion over the next decade.