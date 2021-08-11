Cancel
Football preview, 2021: Coming off lost season, Clearview senior motivated to succeed

By Kevin Minnick
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Just a short walk from the stadium sits a football oasis to those who wear the green and gold. As one gets closer, you begin to hear the whistles as players and coaches come into view. Hidden by trees, they call it the Lower 40. “It’s where we’re supposed to...

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Farrell, PA27 First News

Farrell head coach previews upcoming football season

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steelers had won the previous two Class A state titles (2018-19) before being bumped up to 2A last fall. Farrell fell to Wilmington 19-14 in the district championship game, ending their streak of five straight district crowns. “To lose that game, that really hurt them,”...
Roselle, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. basketball star turns down big money to stay in high school

Simeon Wilcher, a Plainfield native and rising junior guard at Roselle Catholic, is only 17 years old, but he already has turned down a high-six-figure offer to play professional basketball for the next two years with the fledgling Overtime Elite League based in Atlanta, his father said. “The Overtime Elite...
Rancho Cucamonga, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Inland football preview: Defensive players to watch this season

The Inland area will feature several defensive standouts this season, including a handful of Division I recruits. Here are 20 players who could shine on the defensive side of the ball this season. DEFENSIVE LINEMEN. Manny Barreras, Sr., Fontana: The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder racked up 81 tackles and 15 sacks his...
Wickliffe, OHNews-Herald.com

Wickliffe football preview capsule for 2021 season

2020: 8-2 Twitter: @wickliffefb. After a five-year run in which Wickliffe went 38-15 and made four playoff appearances, the Blue Devils will basically be starting over in 2021. Just one starter returns, senior G/LB Thomas Wenz. But along with all the new faces in the starting lineup, Wickliffe will have a brand new field turf playing surface for the first time in program history, which will be ready to go when East Tech visits on Aug. 27. Coach Marce Porcello, in his 11th season leading his alma mater, is excited both about the new field and the potential of his backfield, which is talented and deep, although inexperienced. Due to the youth of the sophomore-heavy team, the Wickliffe coaching staff is stressing patience and keeping the playbook simple. The Blue Devils are hoping to rely on speed in the Wing-T offense (and a quicker home playing surface), and may look to open up the passing game a little more with a newcomer at QB in 6’1, 175-lb. junior Shawn Derganc, a standout pitcher on the baseball team.
Alabama StateKBTX.com

SEC Football Preview: Alabama reloading for new season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alabama has 13 starters back from the 2020 team that won the national championship. Just three of those starters are on offense. One of the holes to be filled is at quarterback. Bryce Young is the only quarterback on the Crimson Tide roster that has playing experience at Alabama and he could be the Tide’s next starting quarterback. “I’m very excited for Bryce Young. He’s stepped up being a leader,” Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. “He’s more vocal now and I’m just very excited to see what he does coming into fall camp.”
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football: College Football Season Preview 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 23: Ryan Day, head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) The race for the CFP will be as intense as it’s been...
High Schooljdnews.com

With new coach, Lejeune football moving on after lost season amid COVID

Walter Tatum said one thing in particular will help the Lejeune High football team move forward following its lost season earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “These are kids of Marines and what I am counting on is for them to be disciplined,” the Devilpups’ new head coach said. “I want them to emulate what their parents practice, which is teamwork, how to rely on others and how to follow guidance. One thing I learned while coaching in South Carolina is that discipline carries you a long way.”
Quincy, MAqvpr.com

Football season kicks off in Quincy

Football season is kicking off in Quincy for kids of all ages. The Junior Jacks Football Camp recently saw 34 kids from grades 3-8 at Jackrabbit Stadium. The camp ran for one hour each day July 26-28 and was coached by the Quincy High School football coaches, high school players and Quincy Grid Kids Football coaches. The camp advertised that kids would learn to play football the Quincy Jackrabbit way and have fun. They plan to have a Junior Jacks Football Camp again next summer.
Gordonsville, TNsmithcountyinsider.com

Gordonsville High School Football 2021 season preview

Head Coach: Scott Clemons (4th Season, 23-14 Overall, 14-2 Region, 5-3 Post-season) 2020 Overall: 9-3 (5-2 Home, 4-1 Away) Region 4-1A: 5-0 (1st Place) Playoffs: Beat Whitwell, 49-0, in the First Round; Beat Clay Co.,21-14, in the Second Round; Lost vs South Pittsburg, 37-7, in the Quarterfinals. Season Notes: Beat...
Edgerton, OHthevillagereporter.com

(Paid Content) 2021 Edgerton Bulldogs Football Season Preview

LEADER ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL … Edgerton quarterback Corey Everetts looks to throw a pass against Tinora last season. Everetts is not only the top returner on offense, but he is also the leading returning tackler on defense for Edgerton. (FILE PHOTO) Edgerton bounced... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE...
Footballkxnet.com

After the Whistle: Previewing the 11B Football Season

On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble break down the newly formed 11B football regions. They also looked at the top contenders in the division and showcased some of the biggest games upcoming in the 2021 season.
Educationwilliamsonhomepage.com

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: GCA relying on new offensive playmakers this season

The Grace Christian Academy Lions will try to bounce back after a disappointing season last year, finishing at 4-7 (2-5). “My expectations for this season is to compete in every game that we play,” said GCA head coach Rusty Smith. “The other team, officials and fans in the stands should look at our team and see that we are pointing those around us to our Creator and making His name known in everything that we do.”
NFLWashington Missourian

Arron's Assessment: Football season coming up

I know I am, even more so than usual it seems this year. I got the ball rolling early in the hunt for fantasy football leagues to join and have even been reading up on college football preview magazines in preparation for following along with those games more closely than in years past.

