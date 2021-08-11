Football preview, 2021: Coming off lost season, Clearview senior motivated to succeed

2020: 8-2 Twitter: @wickliffefb. After a five-year run in which Wickliffe went 38-15 and made four playoff appearances, the Blue Devils will basically be starting over in 2021. Just one starter returns, senior G/LB Thomas Wenz. But along with all the new faces in the starting lineup, Wickliffe will have a brand new field turf playing surface for the first time in program history, which will be ready to go when East Tech visits on Aug. 27. Coach Marce Porcello, in his 11th season leading his alma mater, is excited both about the new field and the potential of his backfield, which is talented and deep, although inexperienced. Due to the youth of the sophomore-heavy team, the Wickliffe coaching staff is stressing patience and keeping the playbook simple. The Blue Devils are hoping to rely on speed in the Wing-T offense (and a quicker home playing surface), and may look to open up the passing game a little more with a newcomer at QB in 6’1, 175-lb. junior Shawn Derganc, a standout pitcher on the baseball team.