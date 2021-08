When managers ask me what level of engagement they should aim for on their teams, my shoulders slump, and I feel an ache in my stomach. That question makes me believe that I’ve missed my mark, that I must not have communicated my thoughts well enough. After all, I’ve just spent an hour in a presentation espousing the merits of an engaged workforce and highlighting that if you address engagement, you address performance. I’ve touted how people, productivity, and profitability go hand in hand. How “humanize,” “optimize,” and “digitize” are three sisters making the journey to a healthy and fit business.