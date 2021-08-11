Hyzon Motors has begun shipping hydrogen fuel cell trucks to customers
The company, which reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday, said it is also preparing to start its first customer trials in the United States. Like other transportation companies that have gone public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition fund, Hyzon doesn’t yet have any revenue to speak of. Instead, Hyzon is banking on the huge injection of capital from the transaction — more than $500 million — and growing customer orders to take it to positive cash flow.techcrunch.com
Comments / 0