Hyzon Motors has begun shipping hydrogen fuel cell trucks to customers

By Aria Alamalhodaei
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company, which reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday, said it is also preparing to start its first customer trials in the United States. Like other transportation companies that have gone public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition fund, Hyzon doesn’t yet have any revenue to speak of. Instead, Hyzon is banking on the huge injection of capital from the transaction — more than $500 million — and growing customer orders to take it to positive cash flow.

