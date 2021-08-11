Hyzon Motors has begun shipping hydrogen fuel cell trucks to customers

As you may have heard, the planet is burning and catastrophe is looming. Humanity’s only hope is to make some big changes to the way we live, and fast. Unfortunately, a new analysis published in Energy Science and Engineering has suggested that one of the major ways we might have tackled the climate crisis – using so-called “blue” hydrogen – may not be as green as we thought. In fact, according to the study, the carbon footprint of this purported “clean” energy source may be as much as 20 percent more than simply burning natural gas or coal.