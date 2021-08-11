23% Think This Grocery Store Has The Best Customer Service

There is no question that shopping at Costco can save you money on your groceries, if not your furniture, electronics, t-shirts, towels, pharmaceutical needs, travel arrangements, etc. And that, in theory, should feel good and make you eager to go there. But therein also lies a very real catch-22. With so many departments to shop in, so many choices in each, and so much in the way of bulk offerings, there is also no question that the thought of a trip to Costco could bring up feelings of anxiety and dread. So much is at stake, after all.