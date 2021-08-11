Cancel
Discovery suggests potential new treatment for deadly blood cancer

By University of Virginia
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drug used to treat certain advanced breast cancers may offer a new treatment option for a deadly blood cancer known as myelofibrosis, new research from UVA Cancer Center suggests. The drug, palbociclib, may be able to prevent the scarring of bone marrow that existing treatments for myelofibrosis cannot. This...

