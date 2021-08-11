More than two dozen took field for 83rd annual Old Timers Softball Game at Monmouth Park

MONMOUTH – Shawn Temple actually coached the losing team in Sunday night’s 83rd annual Old Timers Game at Monmouth Park, but you’d never know it by looking at his face. “Putting the glove on at least one more time each summer brings me great joy,” said Temple, who played fastpitch softball in the area for 25 years, following in the footsteps of family members. “I think you could see that during the game – I never stop smiling.”