KOAA Survey: As COVID-19 cases surge, how should states handle travel?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 7 days ago
Just weeks ago, Americans were preparing to travel, booking airline tickets, casino trips and winter cruises.

Now, a resurgence of COVID-19 due to the delta variant is threatening the return to travel normalcy.

News5 wants to know how states should handle travel.

With so many unknowns right now, there's a good chance that travelers may have to change plans.

Condé Nast Traveler suggests purchasing "cancel for any reason" insurance. Without that insurance, travelers may not get a refund from hotels or resorts if the delta variant forces a change in plans.

Basic travel insurance won't let travelers simply back out due to COVID-19 worries.

Fortunately, airlines still let most travelers change flights to a later date without penalty because they don't want people flying sick.

Experts say travelers should feel comfortable booking winter trips, with the anticipation that the delta variant will die down in a couple of months. But make sure you can get most of your deposit back if you have to cancel, so you don't waste your money.

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

