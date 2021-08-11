Cancel
Panthers add veteran help at linebacker, sign Josh Bynes

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers have signed Josh Bynes to provide veteran depth at linebacker with projected starter Denzel Perryman expected to miss some time battling an undisclosed injury.

Bynes, 31, started all 16 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals and had 99 tackles, one fumble recovery and a sack.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Bynes has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals during his 10-year NFL career. He has played in 117 games with 63 starts, making 477 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks.

Carolina needed help at linebacker with Perryman’s return uncertain and the team being in Indianapolis to scrimmage the Colts this week.

The Panthers also activated safety Lano Hill from the reserve/COVID-19 list and then released him. The team also waived fullback Mikey Daniel.

