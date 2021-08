It should now be clear to all sports fans — you cannot doubt the Tampa Bay Rays. These former underdogs scorched through the last season and won an impressive victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. Wander Franco had two impressive hits that scored significant runs for the team. On top of that, the Tampa Bay bullpen worked its way out of two situations in which the bases were loaded. The 9 – 5 victory over the Red Sox has led the Tampa Bay Rays to now take on the mantle of first place in the AL East.