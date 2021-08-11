Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Spurs say thank you to Patty Mills in touching video tribute

Posted by 
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woZjq_0bOYmVZX00

After 10 seasons with the Spurs, Patty Mills will not be wearing the Silver and Black San Antonio uniform but will be wearing the Nets’ black and white colors.

He recently signed a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets as the Spurs pivot toward a youth movement and rebuild.

But his time in San Antonio will never be forgotten.

The franchise he called home for a decade honored him with a touching video tribute. It highlighted his three-point shooting prowess, his “towel waving” tutorial, his community outreach efforts and so much more.

Mills was the lone remaining player from the Spurs dynasty. He helped the franchise capture the 2014 title and was known as the “heart and soul” of the team.

RELATED: ‘He has been special for the Spurs’: Popovich praises Patty Mills as he departs San Antonio

He averaged 9.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 rebounds with the Spurs and was an inspiration to all.

He orchestrated the first NBA Indigenous Night held in San Antonio, worked with the city to promote COVID-19 safety, and was seen at several community events soaking in the San Antonio culture.

The Nets will make one visit to San Antonio next season in what will likely be an emotional reunion for the entire city.

Twitter: @JeffGSpursKENS5

Comments / 0

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Silver And Black#Spurs#The Brooklyn Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant celebrates with Patty Mills during Olympics medal ceremony

Friday — or Saturday in Japan — was a good day for Kevin Durant. After all, he led Team USA to a win in the gold medal game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s basketball tournament with a sensational performance against France. He was not the only member of the Brooklyn Nets who got to see his country’s flag raised during the medal ceremonies, though. Patty Mills of Australia also stood on the podium, with his team defeating Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the bronze medal contest.
NBANew York Post

Gregg Popovich ‘felt badly’ about knocking Patty Mills out of Olympics

First, Gregg Popovich lost Patty Mills to the Nets, then his team eliminated him from the Summer Olympics. Neither made the Spurs’ coach very happy. The United States men’s basketball team’s coach didn’t want to lose, but he couldn’t help but feel for the 32-year-old Mills in what could be his Olympic finale after the US rallied from a 15-point deficit to knock off the Boomers, 97-78, to advance to Friday night’s gold medal game in Tokyo.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Ime Udoka fire back at Kevin Durant over Patty Mills warning

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and new head coach Ime Udoka are always ready to trade trash-talks with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. If you need proof, then look no further than the medal ceremony in the Tokyo Olympics. Durant and his new Nets teammate Patty Mills celebrated together after getting their medals. KD […] The post Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Ime Udoka fire back at Kevin Durant over Patty Mills warning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAchatsports.com

It’s Kevin Durant vs. Patty Mills as Team USA takes on Australia in medal round

Kevin Durant, Australia, Patty Mills, United States men's national basketball team, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, United States of America. Moving and grooving. The United States Men’s Basketball team entered the knockout round and took on one of their greatest rivals, Spain. Ricky Rubio had...
NBAchatsports.com

Philadelphia 76ers: Potential trade Ben Simmons to the San Antonio Spurs

Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports. There appears to be no end in sight for the Ben Simmons trade sage surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers. Now according to Zach Lowe of ESPN (subscription needed), the San Antonio Spurs are yet another team that appears to have some level of interest in the All-Star playmaker.
Celebritiessportswar.com

Patty Mills?

Very happy he got bronze..hope he helps KD and Joey Buckets get a title. ** -- ronoB 08/07/2021 09:19AM. You wanna hear Super Crazy(even coming from your's truly) -- jdubforwahoowa 08/07/2021 11:36AM. Joe Harris could grow out his hair and fill the Jimmy Garvin role ** -- jonybuck33 08/07/2021 08:36AM.
NBASLAM

Patty Mills Joins the Nets on a Two-Year, $12M Deal

The Brooklyn Nets have snagged their first free agent of the 2021 offseason, signing former San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills to a two-year deal worth $12 million with a player option his second season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The lone player still on the roster from the Spurs’ 2014...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony gets honored with touching tribute from Blazers

Carmelo Anthony will finally link up with his good friend LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a deal with the team in Free Agency. Anthony spent two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers though and helped Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum make the playoffs in back-to-back years. By no surprise, the […] The post Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony gets honored with touching tribute from Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAsanantoniopost.com

Nets announce signing of G Patty Mills

The Brooklyn Nets signed veteran free agent guard Patty Mills on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported last week that the sides had agreed to a two-year deal worth $12 million. Mills, a 12-year veteran who spent the past 10 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, averaged 10.8...
BasketballPosted by
ClutchPoints

Patty Mills sounds off on why Australia can beat Team USA

Australian superstar Patty Mills is not backing down from the challenge as his Team Australia is set to battle it out against Team USA in the semis of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hours before their intense match-up, Mills firmly believes that his undefeated Australian squad has what it takes to eliminate Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and the rest of the American national team.
NBASportsnet.ca

Kyle Lowry says 'thank you Toronto, thank you Canada' in farewell post

Kyle Lowry thanked the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball fans in a farewell post on social media Wednesday, saying "Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada, this will forever be home!" The franchise icon will be departing for the Miami Heat in a reported sign-and-trade deal when the NBA's free-agent moratorium...
NBAKTSA

Patty Mills leaving San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The last remaining member of the Spurs 2014 Championship team is leaving San Antonio. Patty Mills is heading to the Brooklyn Nets. In his decade with the Spurs, the Australian born Mills has played in over 600 games and has the team’s top free thrown percentage and is second to Manu Ginobli in three point shots.
WorldNBA

Patty Mills scores 42 to lead Australia past Slovenia for bronze medal

It was a one-man show, just not the man you might have expected. Brooklyn Nets free-agent addition Patty Mills went off for 42 points as Australia knocked off Slovenia, 107-93, to earn the bronze medal in Tokyo. It’s the first Olympic medal in Australia’s long and storied basketball history. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy