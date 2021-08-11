Spurs say thank you to Patty Mills in touching video tribute

After 10 seasons with the Spurs, Patty Mills will not be wearing the Silver and Black San Antonio uniform but will be wearing the Nets’ black and white colors.

He recently signed a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets as the Spurs pivot toward a youth movement and rebuild.

But his time in San Antonio will never be forgotten.

The franchise he called home for a decade honored him with a touching video tribute. It highlighted his three-point shooting prowess, his “towel waving” tutorial, his community outreach efforts and so much more.

Mills was the lone remaining player from the Spurs dynasty. He helped the franchise capture the 2014 title and was known as the “heart and soul” of the team.

He averaged 9.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 rebounds with the Spurs and was an inspiration to all.

He orchestrated the first NBA Indigenous Night held in San Antonio, worked with the city to promote COVID-19 safety, and was seen at several community events soaking in the San Antonio culture.

The Nets will make one visit to San Antonio next season in what will likely be an emotional reunion for the entire city.

