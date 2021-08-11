Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EXPLAINER: What's at stake in Boys Scouts bankruptcy case

By RANDALL CHASE
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EO8lV_0bOYm3Bg00

DOVER, Del. — (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 to halt thousands of lawsuits by men who said they were molested as youngsters by Scoutmasters or other leaders. The filing was part of an attempt to reach a global resolution of abuse claims and create a compensation fund for victims. The Boy Scouts recently announced an $850 million agreement with key constituencies, but not all parties in the case are on board. A judge will hold a hearing starting Thursday to decide whether to approve the agreement, which could result in a new reorganization plan for the Texas-based Boy Scouts.

There are still plenty of issues to be resolved and no guarantee that the 111-year-old organization won’t be forced to liquidate its assets and cease to exist. Here’s a look at where the case stands.

THE AGREEMENT

The $850 million agreement includes the national Boy Scouts organization, the roughly 250 local Boy Scout councils, the official victims committee appointed by the bankruptcy trustee, attorneys separately representing 70,000 of the sex abuse claimants, and lawyers representing victims who might file future claims.

The Boy Scouts have proposed contributing up to $250 million in cash and property to the victims fund. Local councils, which run day-to-day operations for Boy Scout troops, would contribute $600 million. In addition, the national organization and local councils would transfer their rights to Boy Scout insurance policies to the victims fund. In return, they would be released from future liability for abuse claims.

GROUPS OPPOSING THE SETTLEMENT

Three key groups are opposed to the tentative agreement: troop sponsors such as churches, schools, and civic organizations; insurance companies that cover the Boy Scouts and local councils; and victims attorneys who are at odds with other law firms representing the majority of abuse claimants.

I. Churches/Schools/Civic Groups

These roughly 41,000 sponsoring organizations are the lifeblood of the Boy Scouts. They also are defendants in many sex abuse lawsuits.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was the largest troop sponsor until it ended the partnership in January 2020. Attorneys for the church have objected to the tentative agreement. They say the plan allows victims to pursue lawsuits against sponsoring organizations after the bankruptcy, while stripping them of the insurance policies that could be used to defend themselves.

An attorney representing the United Methodist Church, which is currently the largest Boy Scouts sponsoring organization, said recently that the current plan threatens “the very future” of the Boy Scouts. “What organization would choose to do business with the Boy Scouts being treated like this going forward?” he asked.

II. Insurance Companies

The dispute over insurance proceeds to pay sex abuse claims is the most contentious issue in the bankruptcy case.

The Boy Scouts initially estimated that up to 5,000 victims would seek compensation from the proposed settlement fund. Instead, more than 82,000 abuse claims are before the court.

Insurance companies say the passage of time appears to have invalidated tens of thousands of abuse claims, while thousands more claims lacked information that is essential to determining their validity. They have attributed the huge number of complaints to aggressive advertising by attorneys working with for-profit claims aggregators and electronically signing claim forms, sometimes several hundred a day.

The insurance companies argue that the current reorganization plan unlawfully strips them of their rights to question claims and improperly allows the trustee overseeing the victims fund to determine what they owe. They also question a provision allowing expedited payments of $3,500 to resolve abuse claims, no questions asked.

One company, The Hartford, agreed to pay $650 million into the victims fund in exchange for being released from any further obligations. But the Boy Scouts are seeking to back out of that deal, which was signed in April, because victims attorneys say their clients will never support a reorganization plan that includes it.

III. Dissenting Victims Attorneys

The vast majority of the alleged victims, about 70,000 people, are represented by various law firms that support the agreement, including several affiliated with a group called the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice. The coalition has dominated the flow of the case, even though there is an official victims committee appointed by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee.

Thousands of other alleged abuse victims, however, are represented by law firms that don't support the agreement. Among other issues, they want local councils to contribute more than $600 million to the victims fund.

Regardless of what their attorneys think, however, it is the abuse survivors themselves who will ultimately determine with their votes whether a reorganization plan is approved.

TIMELINE

If the judge approves the $850 million agreement, she will then hold a hearing starting Aug. 25 to decide whether to approve a disclosure statement that explains and outlines an updated Boy Scouts reorganization plan. Approval of the disclosure statement is required before ballots can be sent to abuse survivors to vote on the plan. The judge will hold a separate hearing in the fall to determine whether to approve the plan itself.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
37K+
Followers
65K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Boys Scouts#The Boy Scouts Of America#Scoutmasters#Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Related
Economygcaptain.com

Bouchard Bankruptcy Case: Not Yet At the Dock

Usually, when a company announces that it is re-organizing under “Chapter 11”, the idea is that the company will re-organize its balance sheet (usually, with debt holders gaining ownership of the new entity) and it will continue to operate. That was the idea for Bouchard Transportation, the U.S. East Coast...
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
EntertainmentRadar Online.com

Convicted Con Artist And Televangelist Jim Bakker Loses Fight To Stop Fraud Investigation Into His COVID 'Cure'

Convicted con artist and infamous televangelist Jim Bakker has lost his fight to stop the ongoing investigation into his allegedly fraudulent COVID-19 "cure," which he hawked on his television show early into the coronavirus pandemic. Article continues below advertisement. Last June, Bakker, his Morningside Church and its production company sued...
Saint Louis, MOstlrecord.com

Woman sues Red Lobster for alleged gender discrimination

ST. LOUIS - Kimberly Rowe filed a federal complaint on Aug. 5 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri against Red Lobster Restaurants for alleged violation of civil rights and equal pay laws. According to the complaint, Rowe is a female former employee of Red Lobster...
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Advocates sue over new Arizona law that criminalizes abortion

PHOENIX -- Abortion rights advocates are going to court in a bid to overturn a new law that makes it a crime to abort a fetus because of a genetic defect. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court here, says it is illegal to restrict in any way the right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy. Attorney Emily Nester of the Center for Reproductive Rights said there is a long line of cases that say the government has no role in decisions made prior to a fetus being viable, that is, being able to live outside the womb.
Lawlawweekcolorado.com

Colorado Court of Appeals Opinions for Aug. 12

Editor’s Note: Law Week Colorado edits court opinion summaries for style and, when necessary, length. As a matter of first impression, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that the crime of harassment is a “crime against another person.”. Michael Wright appealed her conviction and sentencing for second-degree burglary, child abuse,...
Industrykion546.com

Heir: Sacklers won’t settle unless freed from opioid suits

A member of the family that owns Purdue Pharma has told a court that the family will not contribute billions to abate the U.S. opioid crisis unless it is granted protection from current and future lawsuits. David Sackler made a rare public appearance Tuesday as he testified at a bankruptcy court hearing over the company’s restructuring plan. The deal would require family members to contribute more than $4 billion and give up ownership of the Connecticut-based company. The legal protections the family would get are at the heart of objections to the deal from nine states and activists.
Marion County, INIbj.com

Appeals court says state can halt enhanced unemployment benefits

Keywords Federal Government / Government / Law / Lawsuits / Politics / State Government / Unemployment. A decision issued Tuesday by the Indiana Court of Appeals is allowing the state to again stop the federal enhanced unemployment benefits that Gov. Eric Holcomb had tried to end in June because he thought the extra money was hurting the Hoosier economy by encouraging workers to stay out of the job market.
U.S. Politicswa.gov

Washington Courts: News and Information

Washington Supreme Court issues COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees by November 1st; Strongly encourages judicial branch to join mandate. On Wednesday, August 18th the Washington Supreme Court issued an order requiring employees of the Supreme Court (including the offices of the Reporter of Decisions, the Supreme Court Clerk, the Supreme Court Commissioner, and the State Law Library) to be fully vaccinated as a condition of continued employment by November 1, 2021. Similar to Governor Jay Inslee’s recent announcement for certain state workers, two narrow exemptions will be allowed as outlined in the order. This order extends to volunteers and independent contractors.
Energy Industrywirx.com

Michigan AG Wants Higher Credits For Storm Victims

From the Associated Press — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to increase the credits offered to customers who suffered losses because of outages. Nearly 1 million homes and businesses reported they lost power during storms last week. Currently, customers can apply for a credit of $25. Nessel is asking in a news release Monday that the.

Comments / 0

Community Policy