Anticipation builds for USDA’s August reports on Thursday

By Mike McGinnis
Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe anticipation of Thursday’s USDA Reports might not be as great as waiting for thick ketchup to come out of a bottle or the New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox major league baseball game at the Field of Dreams field in Iowa, but it’s big. On Thursday, the USDA...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

State
Iowa State
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Price-rationing for the soybean market, analyst asks

Tuesday was a disappointing day for the soybean bulls, as the market failed to rally on bullish fundamental supply news. The U.S. crop has seen a significant decline in conditions in the weekly Crop Progress reports, and the balance sheet has no room for lower yields. For example, if there are no changes to the demand numbers from the current USDA forecast for 2021/22 and yield drops 1 bushel per acre to 49, ending stocks would fall to 64 million bushels and result in a stocks/usage ratio of 1.5%. This would be a record low and would require price rationing. The current yield estimate at 50 bushels/acre is close to last year’s 50.2. However, only 57% of the crop is rated good/excellent, down from 72% a year ago and below the 10-year average of 61%.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat seen up 2-4 cents; corn up 1-3 cents; soy down 3-6 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 2-4 cents * Market stabilizes after tumbling on Tuesday in a setback from an 8-1/2-year high reached last Friday. * Tuesday's decline attracted buyers to the market again amid ongoing concerns about tightening supplies in exporting countries that have suffered from poor weather, traders said. * Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC issued a tender for wheat after the market closed on Tuesday. Results are expected on Wednesday. * Kazakhstan expects its 2021 grain crop to fall by 24% due to drought, the acting agriculture minister said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 4-1/4 cents at $7.38-3/4 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 4-1/2 cents higher at $7.21-1/4 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat jumped 7 cents to $9.28. CORN - Up 1-3 cents * The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said corn yield prospects are above last year and the three-year average in Nebraska and Indiana. * CBOT corn is seeing "back and forth market trading in a range with no clear direction it wants to go," according to CHS Hedging. * CBOT December corn last traded 2 cents higher at $5.65-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3-6 cents * Expectations for favorable U.S. crop weather hang over CBOT soy, though export demand is solid, analysts said. * Exporters sold 131,000 tonnes of U.S. soy to China, the USDA said, the latest in a string of sales. * The Pro Farmer tour said soybean pod counts in Nebraska are down from last year and the three-year average. * Pod counts in Indiana are down from last year but above the three-year average, the tour said. * November soybeans were last down 3 cents at $13.58-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine 2021/22 grain exports seen rising to 57 mln T, says APK-Inform

KYIV, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine is likely to increase its grain exports to 57 million tonnes in the 2021/22 July-June season from 45.5 million tonnes in 2020/21 thanks to a bigger harvest, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. The exports are likely to include 21.1 million tonnes of wheat, 4.4...
Environmentthetrumantribune.com

USDA Crop & Weather Report

Scattered showers helped crops in some areas, but dry and hot conditions left most areas in need of rain, according USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Aug. 15. Field activities for the week included making hay, harvesting small grains and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans drop for 3rd session on improved U.S. weather

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Thursday with prices weighed down by expectations of welcome rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest, although losses were curbed by strong demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat slid, giving up some of last session's strong...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat edges lower, global supply concerns limit losses

CANBERRA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as a stronger dollar weighed on prices, although concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2% at $7.33-1/2 a bushel by 0134...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn, soy firm as crop conditions in focus; wheat falls

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher on Tuesday as lower-than-expected U.S. crop ratings underscored mixed growing conditions, while the market awaited results from a Midwest field tour. Gains were capped by signs of slower demand in some markets as consumers adjust to elevated prices and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat prices jump after steep cuts to USDA forecast

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose sharply last week, tracking price growth in Chicago and Paris on worries over global supply, analysts said on Monday. The concerns were inflated after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop last week, citing poor weather in producers including Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in August was $287 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $20 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded an $18 rise to $286 a tonne, adding that barley was up $12 at $245. "It was a perfect storm," said IKAR head Dmitry Rylko. "The most recent USDA report caused a sharp rise in international wheat values, including Russia's." The USDA cut its estimate for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 12.5 million tonnes to 72.5 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 14,350 roubles/t +900 rbls class wheat, ($195.49) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,825 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic 94,325 rbls/t +2,000 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,245/t +$15 oil (IKAR) - soybeans 49,400 rbls/t +2,000 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $584.5/t +$10.5 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.4050 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hovers near 8-1/2-year high on global supply concerns

CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures took a breather on Monday after setting 8-1/2-year highs last week on concerns about tightening supplies in exporting countries hit by harsh weather. Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon trimmed its forecast for Russia's crop by 0.3% from last week in...
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA Reports Encouraging Honeybee Numbers

The USDA released its report on honeybee colonies earlier this week, and the number were encouraging when it comes to the total number of colonies as well as colony losses. That’s compared to January 1st of 2020 at just over 2.9 million. NASS’ Travis Averill said when it comes to colony losses, “In 2021 for January to March, that percentage is 13% compared to 14% in 2020. And the April to June 2021 that was 9% compared to 10% in 2020 for those same quarters.”
AgricultureSidney Herald

USDA releases August 2021 crop production numbers

Based on August 1 conditions, oat production in Montana is forecast at a record low 700,000 bushels, according to the Aug. 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is down 36% from the July 1 forecast and down 59% from the 2020 crop. Acreage harvested is expected to total 20,000 acres, down 18,000 acres from the 38,000 acres harvested last year. Oat yield is forecast at 35.0 bushels per acre, down 20.0 bushels per acre from the July 1 forecast and down 10.0 bushels per acre from last year. If realized, this would be the lowest yield since 31.0 bushels per acre in 1988. As of Aug. 1, Montana’s oat crop condition was rated 38% very poor, 40% poor, 20% fair, 1% good and 1% excellent. Oat harvest was at 15% complete, compared with 1% last year.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. corn and soybean crops go backward, USDA reports

U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions drop. Overall, both crops’ progress remains only slightly above their five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 73% of its corn crop in the dough stage vs. 68% five-year average. Also, 22% of the nation’s corn...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat up, hovers close to 8½-year high on supply concern

HAMBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday, trading close to Friday’s 8½-year highs as tightening supplies in big exporting countries underpinned prices. Chicago Board of Trade’s (CBOT) most-active wheat rose 0.8% to $7.68¼ a bushel at 1101 GMT. On Friday wheat hit a February 2013 high...
Kiowa County, COkiowacountypress.net

USDA Update – August 17, 2021

CRP signup dates - CRP Grasslands - July 12 - August 20. PLIP Signup deadline September 17, 2021. Non-Emergency CRP Haying and Grazing available for eligible acreage subject to payment reduction. Disclaimer: Information in this UPDATE is pertinent to Kiowa County FSA only. Producers reading this and that do not...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains, lingers near 8-1/2-year high on supply woes

CANBERRA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Monday, as concerns over global supplies amid unfavourable weather in major grain producers kept prices at their highest in more than eight years. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for third session, near 8-1/2-year high on supply woes

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third day on Monday, trading near last session's 8-1/2-year top as tightening supplies in key exporting countries buoyed the market. Soybeans jumped to their highest in more than two weeks, while corn was largely unchanged. "The rally is about...
Agricultureagfax.com

Shurley on Cotton: USDA Reports Continue to Feed Optimism

This week’s monthly USDA numbers were a bit of a surprise and the weekly export report was good. As a result, December futures gained over 2 cents today—pushing us to over 93 cents. Don’t be surprised if the market adjusts down a bit but optimism continues to reign and bullish...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits new highs as USDA stokes world supply worries

* Paris wheat at new contract highs, CBOT wheat at new 3-month top * USDA's steep world supply cuts fuelled rally in wheat market * Corn, soybeans firm as USDA cuts yields, lower demand weighs (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended gains on Friday, led by fresh contract highs in Paris, after steep cuts to world supply in a U.S. government report fuelled concern about dwindling availability in major export zones. Corn and soybeans edged up as investors set assessed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's sharper than expected reductions to U.S. yields against the agency's lower demand projections. In its widely followed monthly crop outlook on Thursday, the USDA surprised the market by slashing projected world wheat supplies, notably due to a combined 20 million tonne cut to expected production in Russia and Canada. The USDA also reduced its estimate of U.S. production to a 19-year low due to adverse weather. "The market found a new factor of tension with the strong cuts to production in the main exporting countries," consultancy Agritel said of the USDA report. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.4% at $7.64-1/4 a bushel by 1111 GMT, near an earlier three-month peak. Euronext futures showed sharper gains, drawing additional strength from weak milling quality in a rain-hit French harvest. December wheat on Euronext was up 2.7% at a new life of contract high of 255.50 euros ($300.16) a tonne. Grain group Soufflet said on Thursday only about a third of soft wheat it has collected so far in France was meeting a key milling standard. CBOT corn was up 0.2% at $574.50 a bushel, while soybeans added 0.9% to $13.53-1/2 a bushel. Corn had rallied on Thursday on the USDA's reduced forecast for U.S. yields, although as in soybeans the USDA trimmed demand projections. The export outlook for U.S. soybeans has been clouded by signs of slowing Chinese demand. However, analysts still see global supplies remaining relatively tight. "Modest demand rationing - especially in soy - may deliver a softer landing for G&O (grains and oilseeds) supplies, but it will be tough to materially raise carry-out (stocks) over the next year or two, raising prices risks for consumers across the board," Rabobank said in a note. Prices at 1111 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 764.25 10.75 1.43 640.50 19.32 CBOT corn 574.50 1.25 0.22 484.00 18.70 CBOT soy 1353.50 12.50 0.93 1311.00 3.24 Paris wheat Dec 255.00 6.25 2.51 192.50 32.47 Paris maize Nov 223.25 1.50 0.68 219.00 1.94 Paris rape Nov 563.50 8.00 1.44 418.25 34.73 WTI crude oil 68.92 -0.17 -0.25 48.52 42.04 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 0.19 1.2100 -2.90 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8512 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David Evans)

Comments / 0

Community Policy