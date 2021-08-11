Houston Newlyweds On Viral Freestyle Moment: ‘We Never Expected This!’

Dr. Fatimat Okafor and her husband Kingsley Okafor had no idea they’d become the new faces of Black Love on social media. When Kingsley uploaded a video from their June 27th wedding onto social media, it emphasized the unique nature of their nuptials and their love in general. The couple were freestyling to DJ Screw’s flip of Kriss Kross’ “Da Streets Ain’t Right,” more commonly referred to as “June 27th.” And Fatimat’s opening bars not only set the tone for the event, but the video also began making the rounds on every outlet you can possibly think of from The Shade Room to BET. Celebrities such as Queen Latifah, Christina Milian and others weighed in with their love on the freestyle. The growth got so big, it prompted Fatimat or Dr. Fati to create an Instagram account where she has more than 16,000 followers.