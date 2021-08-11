Cancel
Stearns County, MN

CSB/SJU Issues Temporary Masking Mandate

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University will require masks for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors when they’re inside. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health recommends wearing masks inside, regardless of vaccination status, in any county where the COVID-19 transmission rate is substantial or high. At this time, Stearns County is in the high transmission category for COVID-19.

