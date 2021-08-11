Wellness Clinic Operator Names Colliers for Real Estate Expansion
Mitesco, Inc., a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans, has chosen Colliers, a leading professional services and investment management company, to lead its real estate efforts in support of its nationwide expansion. Colliers acquired Dougherty & Company—now Colliers Mortgage and Colliers Securities—to provide mortgage banking, loan servicing, mortgage brokerage, and investment banking services across 21 U.S. states.milehighcre.com
Comments / 0