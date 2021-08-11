Cancel
Buffalo, MN

Gregory Ulrich Found Competent To Stand Trial In Buffalo Clinic Shooting

By Caroline Cummings
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAzAa_0bOYlXIm00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gregory Ulrich, the man who admitted to opening fire inside a Buffalo health clinic in February, appeared in court Wednesday where he was found competent to stand trial.

The defense in Ulrich’s case planned to object to a report evaluating Ulrich’s mental state for Wednesday’s hearing in Buffalo, but they withdrew that objection. The judge in the case then ruled that Ulrich is competent to stand trial.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said he is “pleased” with the judge’s decision.

“I can proceed with the prosecution to hold him accountable for the Allina Clinic shooting and the murder of Lindsay Overbay by sending him to prison for life without the possibility of parole,” he said.

Ulrich, 68, faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices in connection to the Feb. 9 shooting at the Buffalo clinic that left four people hurt and one woman dead. Buffalo is located just west of the Twin Cities metro area.

According to a criminal complaint, Ulrich walked into the Allina Clinic Crossroads and started shooting. Investigators say Ulrich also set off homemade bombs inside the clinic.

The attack killed 37-year-old Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic and a mother of two young children.

Ulrich faces up to 40 years in prison for the murder charge alone. His next hearing is Sept. 21.

More On WCCO.com :

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
