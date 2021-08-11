Cancel
Prefab Company Secures $30 Million, Announces Expansions

By Mark Hodges
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia-based off-site home builder Plant Prefab announced a new factory opening in Ontario, Calif. At the same time, the company announced it secured $30 million in its Series B equity round. Plant Prefab claims to build homes 20% to 50% faster than traditional methods. A third factory will open sometime next year in an undisclosed location, says Inman. This factory will be the company’s first automated facility that promises to produce up to 30% less waste. The custom builder reports its contracts have increased 175% in the last year, and anticipates more growth in the near future thanks to market conditions.

