Prefab Company Secures $30 Million, Announces Expansions

Many home builders searching for solutions to address ongoing industry challenges see off-site construction technologies as an answer, according to data from Home Innovation Research Labs. In August 2019, September 2020, and July 2021, Home Innovation asked builders how often they anticipate using certain off-site construction practices in five years compared to the past year. The most recent July results show builders are ready to adopt these practices and the pandemic accelerated their interest. Of the 348 builders surveyed in July, 22% said they would increase their use of roof trusses, 19% plan to increase their use of turn-key framing services, and 14% would use pre-cut framing packages more.