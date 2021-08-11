Wedowee Council approves new police chief
WEDOWEE - At last Tuesday evening's meeting of Wedowee Town Council, the council took away the interim title and made a current officer the new chief of police. Former chief Jay Stone submitted his resignation on July 26 to be effective Aug. 6. Mayor Tim Coe appointed Officer Robbie Taylor the interim chief of the department. Last week, the interim title came off as the council unanimously voted to approved Taylor as the new chief.www.therandolphleader.com
