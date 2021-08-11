Houston launches website so the public can track American Rescue Plan Funding

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The City of Houston now has a website detailing how it’s going to spend the American Rescue Plan Act Funds. In March of 2021 President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law. Houston will get more than $600 million in Local Fiscal Recovery Funds across two years. The City got half of the funding, $303.8 million, on May 20, 2021. The other half will be available in May of 2022.