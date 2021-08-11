Cancel
Nashville, TN

Elevation Worship, Cece Winans land Dove Award nominations

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 52nd annual Dove Awards are planned for Oct. 19 in Nashville, Tennessee, where the leading voices in gospel and worship music will be honored. Steven Furtick, the pastor of Elevation Church in North Carolina and songwriter for the worship group, also had 10 nominations, making him the top non-artist nominee. Other artists with several nominations include for KING & COUNTRY, CeCe Winans, Ed Cash and Zach Williams.

