Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

FREE: School supplies, backpacks, food and more at the “Back to School Mega Fest”

By Sharron Melton
cw39.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) Mark your calendar! Free items to get you ready for school or help your kids heading to school already, keep them on the right foot! The 2nd Annual “Back to School Mega Fest” is taking place this Friday, August 13th, at Houston Community College. Sponsored by the American Caribbean Chamber of Commerce, HCC and State Representative Ron Reynolds, this one day, 3 hour event wants to help the entire community and get them on the right foot for the new school year.

cw39.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Society
City
Stafford, TX
Houston, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free School#School Supplies#Back To School#Houston Community College#Backpacks#Hcc#State#Immunizations#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
Posted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport. President Joe Biden and his...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...

Comments / 0

Community Policy