FREE: School supplies, backpacks, food and more at the “Back to School Mega Fest”

HOUSTON (CW39) Mark your calendar! Free items to get you ready for school or help your kids heading to school already, keep them on the right foot! The 2nd Annual “Back to School Mega Fest” is taking place this Friday, August 13th, at Houston Community College. Sponsored by the American Caribbean Chamber of Commerce, HCC and State Representative Ron Reynolds, this one day, 3 hour event wants to help the entire community and get them on the right foot for the new school year.