Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube on desktop gains pop-out preview player on Home feed

By Damien Wilde
9to5Google
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLikely to help surface new content to users, the desktop version of YouTube is now showing a pop-out video preview player when hovering over on-site content. We’re not entirely sure when this change arose, but in a similar manner to that of the YouTube mobile app you’ll now get a pop-out preview player that will begin playing videos in their entirety when you hover your mouse cursor over video thumbnails. Previously this would only show a silent looping gif of the video in question, but thanks to this change videos are given far greater prominence.

9to5google.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontend#Toggle#Gif#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TechnologyThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Desktop 3D Printer Is Ready To Print Out Of The Box

Available in two build volume sizes to meet your printing needs. The TAZ SideKick 289 delivers a build volume of 162mm x 162mm x 181mm and the TAZ SideKick 747 delivers 231mm x 231mm x 248mm. Able to print freely at a variety of layer height resolutions eliminating Z banding...
KidsPosted by
TechRadar

Google, YouTube roll out new safety features for kids

Instagram recently unveiled a slew of measures to ensure the safety of children using the platform. Apple has come up with some features for safeguarding kids --- but they have run into privacy trouble. Amidst all this, Google, for its part, has announced a clutch of changes to YouTube, Search and its other apps. And all of them are intended for making things safer for kids online.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

WhatsApp on web and desktop gain simple image editing tools

One of the most exciting features coming to WhatsApp is undoubtedly multiple device support - and it's already available for beta testers to try out. But development of the ever-popular chat app continues, and there are more changes and additions to look out for. Generally speaking, it is the iOS...
TechnologyMac Observer

Reddit Client ‘Apollo’ Update Adds New YouTube Player

Apollo is an app that acts as a client for Reddit, and its latest update add some goodies for users. “This update features a new YouTube player, since the old one could be a wee bit fragile at times, the new one is super-powerful, and uses the system video player so you’ll feel right at home on iOS, and still with video-scrubbing capabilities like you know and love. Twitter functionality restored! There was a small bug a little while back around tweets showing inline in Apollo, so I took the time to rewrite the engine for Apollo’s tweet previews, and that’s now live in this version, so everything should work just lickety-split!”
Technology9to5Google

Google testing an ‘app’ launcher on the Nest Hub Max [video]

In October 2020, a big Smart Display redesign that brought more interactivity, as well as a dark theme, widely rolled out. Google is now testing an “app” – though it’s more akin to shortcuts – launcher on the Nest Hub Max. Officially, apps on the Nest Hub Max are known...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google quietly released the official Pixel 4 and 4a promo wallpapers

Starting with the Pixel 3, Google has prepared special-use wallpapers for its phones that can be seen in renders and other promo materials, displaying the generation of the device in large type. But despite only being used for marketing purposes, the backgrounds have been highly sought after by fans. Some artists have gone so far as to create near-pixel-perfect copies in the absence of their official versions. Now, Google has made some of these promo wallpapers available to Pixel 4 and 4a users.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Android 12 Beta 4: Notifications now more compact in landscape orientation

We’re still finding new little tidbits and tweaks in Android 12 Beta 4, but one change that might be polarizing is in how landscape notifications are now handled. If you do have auto-rotate enabled on your device, being able to reply or see notifications in the right orientation is a big bonus. As initially spotted by @Futur3Sn0w on Twitter (h/t Android Police), the change in Android 12 Beat 4 sees incoming notifications shrink into a central position on your display rather than spanning the entire width of the notification shade.
Technology9to5Google

Gboard now prominently highlights the most likely word suggestion

Besides the flashy Material You redesign on Android 12 and various tweaks to settings in recent weeks, Gboard has gained a small addition where the most likely word suggestion is now prominently highlighted. As you type, Gboard offers suggestions at the top of the keyboard. Google has long placed the...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Call recording in Google Phone app begins rolling out to eligible Pixels globally

The call recording feature announced for the Google Phone app has had a slow rollout, but it is now coming to eligible Pixel devices across the globe. Call recording has been available on other devices for quite some time, but legal restrictions in certain regions mean that you may not be able to access the option on your devices. Other devices have already seen the feature rollout with previous Google Phone updates but if you own a Pixel and live in a region where call recording is legal, you should soon be able to access the in-app option.

Comments / 0

Community Policy