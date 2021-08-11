YouTube on desktop gains pop-out preview player on Home feed
Likely to help surface new content to users, the desktop version of YouTube is now showing a pop-out video preview player when hovering over on-site content. We’re not entirely sure when this change arose, but in a similar manner to that of the YouTube mobile app you’ll now get a pop-out preview player that will begin playing videos in their entirety when you hover your mouse cursor over video thumbnails. Previously this would only show a silent looping gif of the video in question, but thanks to this change videos are given far greater prominence.9to5google.com
Comments / 0