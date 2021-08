Paramount Pictures confirmed earlier this year that a new Pet Sematary film was being developed, with that project recently adding The Haunting of Hill House star Henry Thomas and Billions star Samantha Mathis, per Deadline. Details about the film's narrative are being kept mostly under wraps, though Stephen King's original novel will still serve as the source material. That novel was first adapted into a film in 1989, which earned a sequel, while the story was also adapted in 2019. This upcoming film is expected to serve as a prequel to the 2019 iteration of the material. The new Pet Sematary prequel is slated to be a Paramount + exclusive.