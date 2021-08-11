9 Interesting Places to Experience Maritime History On The Gulf Coast

One Remains Upon a Pedestal of Coast Guard History to This Day. They Happened 122 Years Ago This Month. Two of the most daring and dramatic shipwrecks in American history occurred off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. They were not only in the same month and year of 1899, but they were also on two consecutive days. The first incident was the mystery of one of the strangest, most bizarre, and most inexplicable shipwreck stories of all time. The second is a nearly unbelievable story of individual heroism that is still unmatched today. Both wrecks were responded to by the unheralded United States Life-Saving Service (1871 – 1915). In 1915, it merged with the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service, and was renamed United States Coast Guard.