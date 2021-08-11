Cancel
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The New York Yankees (62-51) play the Kansas City Royals (49-63) Wednesday to wrap up a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium. Let’s analyze the lines around the Yankees vs. Royals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

LHP Lucas Luetge is the projected starting pitcher for the Yankees. He is 4-2 with a 2.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 10.3 K/9 and 1.5 BB/9 through 52 1/3 IP spanning 41 games. Wednesday’s game will mark the reliever’s first career start.

  • Is the opener in what will likely be a bullpen game for the Yankees. The New York bullpen ranks eighth in baseball with a 3.65 ERA.

RHP Brady Singer is the projected starter for the Royals. He is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 9.4 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9 across 87 2/3 IP spanning 19 starts.

  • Facing the Yankees in a return from a shoulder injury. His last MLB start was July 17. The right-hander allowed 7 ER over 4 2/3 IP over two rehab starts with Triple-A Omaha.
  • The Yanks had no trouble against him in a June 22 game in New York, as he coughed up 5 hits, 2 home runs and 5 walks over just 3 2/3 innings.

Yankees at Royals odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 12:02 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Yankees -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Royals +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Yankees -1.5 (+111) | Royals +1.5 (-140)
  • Over/Under: 10.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Prediction

Yankees 7, Royals 5

Money line (ML)

Wednesday’s matinee tilt will decide the series winner after New York took Monday’s game and Kansas City took Tuesday’s. Twenty-six runs were scored over the two contests. More run scoring figures to be on tap as Wednesday’s forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-90s and a 15 mph breeze out to center field.

Singer is a decent play candidate for the second half, but likely not in this first game back. New York is the value team in the series, but there is enough gray area here to nix any price steeper than -135. PASS.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

The Yankees’ bullpen edge — over a worn-out K.C. relief corps — makes the NEW YORK -1.5 (+111) play the best side in this one.

Also, the Yankees are banged up, but they continue to have a decent amount of projectable upside to their run-scoring.

Over/Under (O/U)

All kinds of pitching questions get added to a hot, humid day with a batters’ breeze (which figures to be a particular issue for a fly-ball hurling Royals bullpen).

BACK THE OVER 10.5 (+100).

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

#Fantasy Baseball#The New York Yankees#The Kansas City Royals
